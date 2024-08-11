Hyderabad: Degree student rams car into pedestrian at Gajularamaram

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 August 2024, 04:11 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: A pedestrian died when a speeding car driven by a degree student who was reportedly drunk rammed into the victim at Jeedimetla in the city on Sunday morning.

Basha Gopi (38), a security guard and resident of Gajularamaram in Jeedimetla was walking on the road when a speeding car rammed into him on the Devender nagar to Gajularamaram. The man died on the spot.

The driver Manish Goud (20) a degree student and five of his friends were travelling in the car at the time of the incident. The SUV hit Gopi and he was flung in the air and fell on the ground. He died on the spot.

“Manish was taken into custody while five of his friends managed to escape. We conducted a breathe analyser test and found Manish was under the influence of alcohol while driving the car. A case is registered and investigating going on,” said Jeedimetla Inspector, Mallesh.

The police sources said Manish and five of his friends had a party last night and were returning home when the incident took place.