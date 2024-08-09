Hyderabad: Differently-abled boy attacked by stray dog in Kokapet

According to available information, the boy was sleeping in his house at Kokapet in Narsingi when the dog sneaked in

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 August 2024, 06:07 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The spate of stray dog attacks in the city and suburbs continued with a seven year-old differently-abled boy now falling victim at Kokapet.

In the gruesome attack, the boy suffered injuries in his private parts when a stray dog attacked him at his home on Friday.

Police sources said the incident occurred when the stray dog, in the absence of the child’s parents got into the house at Sabitha Nagar and attacked him.

The boy raised an alarm following which the neighbours rushed to his rescue chased away the dog. The boy is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.