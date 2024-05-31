Man loses thumb, two children injured in stray dog attack in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 04:34 PM

Mancherial: A person lost his thumb, while two children sustained injuries when a pack of stray dogs mauled them in Chunnambattiwada here on Friday. Officials of the Government General Hospital said that Agili Nagesh from Medaram village lost his left thumb, while two children received minor injuries when the strays attacked them when they in a street in Chunnambattiwada in the morning. Locals said that the stray dogs had become a cause for concern and requested municipal officials to address the menace. They urged officials to sterilize the dogs and to ensure the safety of the citizens.