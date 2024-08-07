Stray dogs attack elderly person in Bhupalpally

70-year-old Rampina Veeranna was sitting in front of his house, when a pack of stray dogs attacked him, injuring him seriously.

Representational Image

Bhupalpally: A 70-year-old man suffered severe injuries after being brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs near his house in Arepalli village of Mogullapally mandal of the district on Wednesday.

According to reports, Rampina Veeranna was sitting in front of his house, when a pack of stray dogs attacked him, injuring him seriously. His family members rushed him to the government hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.