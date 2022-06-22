Hyderabad: Dig into ‘kulhad’ pizza at this place in Attapur

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: Every Hyderabadi has a special place in his/her heart for kulhad chai, but then that’s old news. Upping the creativity a notch, a well-known tea café chain in Attapur has introduced a new dish called ‘kulhad pizza’. And no, we are not kidding!

Made with a variety of sauteed veggies, meat, pizza sauces, and lots and lots of cheese, this dish looks absolutely drool-worthy. The only thing absent is a pizza base in this new pot pizza recipe.

You can get your hands (and mouth) on this dish at Chaiops, which opened its doors recently near Pillar No. 121, Attapur. Visit along with your friends to also indulge in yummy pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, and, of course, a variety of teas and coffees.

While the ‘veg kulhad pizza’ is priced at Rs 119, the non-veg variation is priced at Rs 219. All the other dishes are priced reasonably as well. For instance, buy a combo of two pizzas and get one free at Rs 230. Chaiops is a must-visit place in the monsoon season when you’re craving hot and melt-in-the-mouth dishes.

A look into how it’s made:

