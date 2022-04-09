Hyderabad: Dine on delicious Iftar food at this buffet this Ramzan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:13 PM, Sat - 9 April 22

Hyderabad: It’s Ramzan time and although that means long hours of fasting, it also brings all the delicious Iftar food to devour. Lamakaan is holding an Iftar food festival to celebrate the season. The open cultural space has introduced an iftar special buffet for its visitors for Rs 200.

The special spread includes traditional favourites in the buffet such as dates, cut fruits, fruit chat, samosa, aloo bonda, mirchi, dahi vada, chicken curry, egg curry, veg tahari, rice, tea, nimbu pani, lassi, and buttermilk. All items are available throughout the month, except on Mondays, between 6.30 pm and 11.30 pm.

In its 11 years of existence, Lamakaan has turned into a favourite among city folk who often come here for plays, film screenings, and art exhibitions.

