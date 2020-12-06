Hyderabad: DJS activists taken into custody on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

The police shifted them to different police stations to prevent them from taking out any procession or hold protest in the city to mark the demolition anniversary.

Hyderabad: Five activists of the Darasgah Jihad o Shahadat were taken into custody by the police from different places in the city in view of anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition on Sunday.

Amongst those taken into custody were DJS president Abdul Majeed and four others.

The police shifted them to different police stations to prevent them from taking out any procession or hold protest in the city to mark the demolition anniversary.

Meanwhile security in different parts of the city was beefed up as a precautionary measure.

Police pickets were posted at different hyper sensitive and sensitive places in the city while patrolling intensified.

Senior police officials are monitoring the situation.

