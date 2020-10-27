Hyderabad: Doctor kidnapped in Rajendranagar

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: A doctor was reportedly kidnapped from his house near the Himayat Sagar area under the Rajendranagar police station limits on Tuesday evening.

According to a complaint lodged with the police by a relative of the doctor, some persons had barged into their apartment and forcibly took the doctor away in a car. Following the complaint, the Rajendranagar police have formed special teams and are making efforts to trace and rescue the doctor.

The police suspect financial disputes could have led to the incident.

