Hyderabad: Doctor, techie booked for damaging pushcart of soda vendor

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: The KPHB police on Monday booked a case against a doctor and a software professional for damaging the pushcart of a soda vendor late on Sunday night. According to the police, the duo — Gorri Arun Kumar (32), a doctor and his friend M Srinivas Yadav (35), a techie, approached a pushcart vendor for water near the PNR Complex on KPHB road.

“After stopping their car near the pushcart, they asked the vendor for water to mix with liquor. The vendor refused, following which they damaged his pushcart and abused him,” said S Laxmi Narayana, SHO (KPHB). A breath analyser test was done, following which it was found they were in an inebriated condition.

The police booked a case and issued a notice under Section 41 (1) (A) of CrPC to both of them.

