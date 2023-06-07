Hyderabad: Dr Bheerappa Nagari appointed as NIMS Director

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Dr. Bheerappa Nagari, Professor & Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, NIMS, has been appointed as Director, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for a term of three years.

The State government orders to this effect were issued by Health, Medical & Family Welfare department here on Wednesday.

