Hyderabad: Dr Bheerappa Nagari appointed as NIMS Director

Dr. Bheerappa Nagari, Professor & Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, NIMS, has been appointed as Director, Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences for a term of three years
Hyderabad: Dr. Bheerappa Nagari, Professor & Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, NIMS, has been appointed as Director, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for a term of three years.
The State government orders to this effect were issued by Health, Medical & Family Welfare department here on Wednesday.