34 fully grown trees translocated from NIMS

Instead of cutting down the trees, authorities decided to translocate by uprooting the trees and later replanting them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: A total of 34 fully grown trees were translocated from Erramanzil area, where the construction of the new block of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) will be taken-up. They were located in Erramanzil Colony, where several old and dilapidated buildings of GHMC and Electricity department were being demolished.

Instead of cutting down the trees, authorities decided to translocate by uprooting them and later replanting them at a safer location, so that they can grow further. According to NIMS officials, a total of 34 fully grown trees were safely translocated to a different location.

State Health Minister, T Harish Rao congratulated NIMS officials for the act. “This is a step towards sustainable development. The NIMS officials have exhibited eco-consciousness by deciding to translocate instead of cutting the trees down. I congratulate the NIMS officials for protecting the environment,” he said.

Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the new 2000-bedded NIMS block at Earramanzil on June 13 during the 21-day State Formation Day Celebrations. The State government has already allocated over Rs 1,500 crore for the construction of the new super-specialty NIMS block.