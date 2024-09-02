Hyderabad drenched after overnight downpour; Gachibowli records 97 mm of rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rains to continue across Hyderabad on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 11:43 AM

The showers, which began late Sunday evening, continued throughout the night, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas

Hyderabad: Overnight rains lashed Hyderabad, with Gachibowli recording a significant 97 mm of rainfall, marking the highest in the city, as per the Telangana Development Planning Society’s data.

The showers, which began late Sunday evening, continued throughout the night, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas and leading to traffic disruptions on Monday morning.

In addition to Gachibowli, other areas of the city also experienced substantial rainfall. The University of Hyderabad in Serilingampally witnessed 86 mm of rainfall, and Lingampally 85.8 mm. Kukatpally 85 mm, while LB Nagar area recorded 62 mm of rainfall.

