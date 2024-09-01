| Pm Modi Assures Cm Revanth Of Assistance From Centre As Rains Batter Telangana

The Prime Minister assured that helicopters would be deployed to provide emergency services in the adverse weather conditions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 11:04 PM

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on phone on Sunday and enquired about the flood situation in the heavy rain hit areas and the damage caused due to flood fury.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of the PM the losses incurred due to heavy rains in the State.

The Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that Khammam district bore the brunt of heavy rains and suffered huge rain related damages.

The Prime Minister assured that helicopters would be deployed to provide emergency services in the adverse weather conditions, according to a CMO release.