Hyderabad: Driver gets 15 day jail term for harassing girls

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a driver to 15 days imprisonment for harassing girl students by sending obscene photos to them over phone.

P Vijay Kumar, alias Sunny (25), a resident of Pandu Reddy Nagar in Borabanda, collected phone numbers of around eight girls studying in a college and staying at a hostel. He started sending semi nude photographs to them.

Following a complaint from one of the victims, the She Teams went to the hostel and enquired with all the eight girls after which a case registered against Vijay Kumar. He was arrested and produced before court, which sentenced him to 15 days of simple imprisonment.

