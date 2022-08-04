Hyderabad: E-cigarettes worth Rs.15 lakh seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:10 AM, Thu - 4 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) caught three persons who were selling banned e-cigarettes and seized material worth Rs.15 lakh at Punjagutta.

Based on a tip-off, the team caught one person, a resident of Jeedimetla, at Punjagutta when he had come to hand over a consignment to a few persons on Wednesday night.

The person had stocked the e-cigarettes at his house and was allegedly marketing it through Instagram, police said.

