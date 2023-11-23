| Hyderabad Ec Observers Briefed On Measures Taken For Fair Polling

At the briefing at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center, Ronald Rose detailed pivotal initiatives, underscoring the integration of advanced technology for surveillance

23 November 23

Hyderabad: Ahead of the State Assembly elections, the District Election Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose and City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya briefed the Election Commission observers (General, Police and Expenditure) on the comprehensive measures being undertaken to ensure an incident-free and fair polling day.

At the briefing at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TSPICCC), Ronald Rose detailed pivotal initiatives, underscoring the integration of advanced technology for surveillance. He delineated the implementation of webcasting, facilitating real-time monitoring of polling stations, and strategically situating micro observers at critical polling stations.

“The vehicles responsible for transporting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be equipped with GPS tracking systems,” he said.

Sandeep Shandilya shared the detailed security arrangements that will be in place on the polling day and said central armed police forces will be deployed at critical poling stations apart from route mobiles and patrolling vehicles.

“A network of Flying Squad teams and Static Surveillance teams, along with static pickets is already operational. Special striking force will be deployed,” he said.

During the meeting, All Station House Officers (SHOs) were instructed to remain vigilant and monitor the situation. Minimum of one women police constable will be deployed at each polling station.

The EC observers recommended the deployment of a local individual well-acquainted with the area, ensuring a thorough understanding of the local context. Their suggestions included the maintenance of hygiene standards at polling stations etc.

Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty and Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner (Law and Order), Hyderabad were also present.

City Police poll arrangements:

* Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at critical polling stations

* 391 route mobiles, each comprising 3 armed personnel and 1 PC

* 129 patrolling vehicles

* 220 Blue Colts

* 122 vehicles on the field to respond to Dial 100 calls

* Special striking force comprising 28 ACPs and 7 DCPs

* Task Force teams and Special Forces

* 71 inspectors along with 125 SIs to act as QRTs