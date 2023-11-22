Support BRS for sustainable growth of Hyderabad: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:24 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

BRS working president KT Rama Rao speaking at meeting in Serilingampally.

Hyderabad: With a stable government and an able leadership, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the BRS brought transformative progress in Telangana during the last nine-and-a-half years, and emphasized the need to sustain the momentum of development and welfare. He assured that improving public infrastructure including roads, drainages and transport system, besides promoting IT exports and attracting more investments, remains a priority to the State government.

Speaking at corner meetings in Serilingampally and Rajendranagar constituencies, Rama Rao underscored the significance of the State’s nine-and-a-half-year journey towards progress, citing improvements in electricity, water supply, and roads in Hyderabad. He assured the public that with their support, the Hyderabad Metro Rail would be extended to 250 KM in the next term, and a modern drainage system would be developed in the suburbs at a cost of Rs 25,000 crores. “Plans are afoot to provide 24-hour supply of drinking water in Hyderabad,” he said.

The BRS working president advocated for Hyderabad’s continued peace and prosperity under the BRS governance, cautioning against potential unrest if the Congress is voted to power. He accused the Congress of seeking to gobble up the wealth in Telangana and emphasised the need to support the K Chandrashekhar Rao government to ensure sustainable growth and maintaining law and order.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Rama Rao said the opposition leaders were misunderstanding IT as income tax, due to their lack of technological awareness. He celebrated the growth of Serilingampally as an IT hub, highlighting its impact on job opportunities and ancillary businesses.

Promising a slew of welfare measures, the Minister assured citizens of 24-hour drinking water, pond restoration, and a comprehensive modern drainage system in the next term. He outlined ambitious plans, including initiating financial assistance programmes for women, and building one lakh double-bedroom houses, apart from providing Rs 3 lakh to families with own land for construction of houses. He asserted that sustaining this momentum, improving law and order, and realising the vision of Hyderabad as a cosmopolitan city depend upon a stable government and an able leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao.

Further, Rama Rao announced the State government’s plans to increase Aasara pension to Rs 5,000, distribute fine rice through the Annapurna scheme, and provide life insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for families with white ration cards, among others. He criticised rising LPG cylinder prices under the Modi government, asserting that the Chandrashekhar Rao government would supply them to women at subsidised price of Rs 400.