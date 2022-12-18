Hyderabad: ECIL Director Anesh Kumar Sharma receives IAA-2022 award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Source: Twitter/IITHyderabad.

Hyderabad: Dr. Anesh Kumar Sharma, Director (Technical) at Electronics Corporation of India Limited, Hyderabad, received the Institute Alumni Award- 2022 conferred by Indian Institute of Technology – Hyderabad on Sunday for his distinguished contribution to society and nation-building.

Dr. Sharma has contributed as Project Director for Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM SR) and Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM IAF) to name a few amongst various other strategic technologies for the country during his previous assignment as DRDO Scientist, a press release said.