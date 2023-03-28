KT Rama Rao serves defamation notice of Rs 100 crore to Bandi Sanjay, Revanth Reddy

In the defamation notice, the Minister KT Rama Rao wanted Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy to tender an unconditional apology by conducting a press conference and withdraw their statements within a week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

IT Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo).

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday served a defamation notice of Rs.100 crore each to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for levelling false and baseless allegations against him in the TSPSC question paper leak issue.

In the defamation notice, the Minister wanted Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy to tender an unconditional apology by conducting a press conference and withdraw their statements within a week. He further wanted them to refrain from making any further derogatory or defamatory statements and imputations in any form against him.

In case the Congress and BJP leaders fail to withdraw their statements and tender an apology, the defamation prosecution for claiming damages to the tune of Rs.100 crore under IPC 499 and 500 sections would be initiated, the Minister’s counsel said in the notice.

“Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy are deliberately making baseless allegations to harm my reputation. Just because of being elected public representatives, one has no right to cast false allegations against any individual,” Rama Rao said.