Hyderabad: EFLUTA vows to further university’s global eminence

The newly elected office bearers met EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar and expressed their support for furthering the University’s global eminence in teaching and research.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

English and Foreign Languages University Teachers’ Association members with the VC

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University Teachers’ Association (EFLUTA) president Prof. M E Veda Sharan said the association would take up a series of activities aimed at exploring the possibilities of funding the research and academic initiatives of the teachers.

Addressing the general body meeting held here on Friday, Prof. Veda Sharan said the newly elected office bearers of the EFLUTA would take up all issues pertaining to the teachers’ welfare.

With the cooperation of the administration, the association would strive to contribute for the promotion of the best of the academic atmosphere of the University and would ensure its all-round development.

The VC exhorted the faculty to always work for nation building with a view that prioritizes “nation first policy,” followed by institution and individual welfare. He assured the teachers of addressing all their grievances as and when they are represented.

EFLUTA vice president Prof. Shyamrao Rathode, general secretary Dr. K. Venu Madhavi, executive members Prof. C. Sharada, and Dr. R. Vijaya Latha were among others who joined the association’s president in greeting the Vice Chancellor.