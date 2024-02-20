EFLU inks pack with Odisha government

The MoU for an initial period of three years will facilitate the collaboration between the EFLU and the OSDA to work together to develop the English and foreign language skills of the youth of Odisha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), Government of Odisha.

The MoU for an initial period of three years will facilitate the collaboration between the EFLU and the OSDA to work together to develop the English and foreign language skills of the youth of Odisha.

Also Read Hyderabad: Three injured as clashes erupt between student organisations during protest at EFLU

EFLU Vice Chancellor (acting) Prof. Surabhi Bharati on Tuesday said the MoU is aimed at improving the employability of the youth by enhancing their English and foreign language skills.

The MoU is also aimed at promoting the overseas employment of youth by equipping them with proficiency and creating a conducive environment for the youth to learn select foreign languages, she said.

The VC termed it as one of the initiatives that promote synergetic collaboration with the Government of Odisha for the skill enhancement of the students of that State.