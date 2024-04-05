Two-day art and teaching aids exhibition organised at EFLU

EFLU Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Prof. Surabhi Bharati inaugurated the exhibition and interacted with the student teachers on their exhibits.

5 April 2024

Hyderabad: A two-day art and teaching aids exhibition and the teachers’ treasure trove was organised by the department of education, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), on the university campus here on Thursday.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Prof. Surabhi Bharati inaugurated the exhibition and interacted with the student teachers on their exhibits. The V-C lauded the creativity, ingenuity, and the efforts of the participants in coming out with some innovative art and teaching aid exhibits to make the teaching and learning more interesting.

A total of 90 unique exhibits were on display at the exhibition organised at the amphitheatre complex. The event aimed at highlighting the pivotal role of visual aids and interactive tools in modern pedagogy offering educators and stakeholders a first-hand glimpse into innovative teaching methodologies.

Visitors explored an array of exhibits encompassing handmade teaching aids, interactive learning materials, educational games, and visually stimulating art projects designed to enhance learning experiences.