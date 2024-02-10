Hyderabad: Chaos and commotion prevails at EFLU general body meeting

Published Date - 10 February 2024

Hyderabad: Utter chaos and commotion prevailed in the General Body Meeting (GBM) of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), which was convened on Friday evening to announced student union elections, which has been long pending demand of students.

While a section of students protested against lack of basic information on the constitution of the election commission and agenda of the GBM, another group wanted the university administration to go ahead with the meeting and constitute the commission.

This resulted in disagreement between the two student groups and they nearly came to blows. However, the university officials and security intervened and defused the situation.

For the student union election, the university constitutes the election commission comprising 15 students from different schools. These students elect their chairperson responsible for holding the elections.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said there were disagreements between student organisations over the constitution of the election commission and the GBM remained inconclusive.

“The university will be calling again for the GBM on Monday. If the situation is conducive for holding the elections, the administration will go ahead and conduct it in the next 15 days,” the official added.