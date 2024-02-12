| Hyderabad Three Injured As Clashes Erupt Between Student Organisations During Protest At Eflu

While students of the ABVP EFLU unit staged a protest to resolve the issue of the university GBM and schedule the students union elections, the EFLU students collective organised a human chain inside the campus to protest against alleged “chaos” created by ABVP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 February 2024, 12:08 AM

Hyderabad: Three students were injured in clashes between student organisations during a protest on the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus on Monday evening.

While students of the ABVP EFLU unit staged a protest to resolve the issue of the university General Body Meeting (GBM) and schedule the students union elections, the EFLU students collective organised a human chain inside the campus to protest against alleged “chaos” created by ABVP in the GBM on February 9.

The ABVP students alleged that the SFI EFLU unit and Fraternity Movement EFLU unit students targeted a PWD student, who was supporting ABVP.

“The student was subjected to severe physical assault, resulting in grave injuries necessitating immediate hospitalization,” the ABVP EFLU unit claimed.

The Fraternity Movement EFLU unit alleged that their media convener Rasal and executive committee member Aslin were beaten up by ABVP students for participating in the protest.

“Although the police was there, they didn’t take any action,” Rasal claimed. Students alleged that they were denied fair treatment in the university health centre.

The student organisations decided to lodge complaints against each other with the Osmania University Police Station.