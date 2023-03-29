Hyderabad: Notices served to eight people for defaming public representatives

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (cybercrimes) Sneha Mehra said in last one month the police received 20 different complaints against some persons running accounts on various social media platforms.

Published Date - 05:16 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

DCP Sneha Mehra.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police booked 20 cases against persons who are ‘trolling’ public representatives including women, and issued notices to eight of the suspects who were identified by the police.

“It was alleged the suspects were making memes with derogatory voice over and circulating in social media platforms. We learnt, their intention was to make the content viral and earn money through hits,” she said.

The police formed special teams and identified eight persons from the two Telugu States who were managing the accounts, creating and uploading the content. “The police will not tolerate online harassment of any women. Stringent action is being initiated and criminal cases are being registered,” she warned.

The police issued notices under Section 41A of CrPC to the eight suspects Attada Srinivasa Rao (Vizianagaram – AP). S Manikanta (Cuddapah – AP). B Sravan (Nizamabad), Motam Srinu (Warangal), PN Jyothi Kiran (Krishna district – AP) Vaduluri Naveen (Jagityal), B Chandrashekhar (Karimnagar) and Billa Srikanth (Cuddapah – AP).

The police are writing to the companies requesting them to suspend the social media accounts maintained by the suspects. “Also through the Integrated Cybercrime Coordination Centre, we will approach the companies concerned and demand proper action against the social media accounts,” Sneha Mehra added.