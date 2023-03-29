Focus more on crypto crime: Telangana DGP urges officials

DGP Anjani Kumar held a video conference meeting with the Commissioner’s and Superintendents of Police of various districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar held a video conference meeting with the Commissioner’s and Superintendents of Police of various districts on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the DGP directed the officials to be more vigilant and thoroughly investigate new forms of cybercrimes committed on the pretext of investments in crypto currencies.

He said following an increase in the cases of theft of mobile phones, the DGP said the department of telecommunication will soon develop and implement a new ‘Central Equipment Identity Number’ (CEIR) application to identify the stolen gadgets and help in its recovery. Using the number, the police across the country and can identify and track stolen mobile phones and restore it to its rightful owners.

“A police officer in every police station will act as a nodal officer in implementing the project,” he said.