T Anjaiah, was crossing the ORR stretch when a speeding car hit him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 01:14 PM

Hyderabad: A 65 year old man died in a road accident at Shamshabad Outer Ring Road on Monday night.

The man T Anjaiah, a resident of Kotwalguda village in Shamshabad was crossing the ORR stretch at Thandupally when a speeding car hit him. The man sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, said Shamshabad police.

A case is registered and body shifted to mortuary.

The police are investigating.