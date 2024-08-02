Sangareddy: Woman dies after dupatta gets stuck in bike wheel

The woman, Akthari Begum, 50, died on the spot.
Sangareddy: A woman slipped off the motorcycle she was pillion riding on when her dupatta got stuck in the bike’s wheel on NH-65 near Muthangi in Patancheru mandal.
A resident of Papannpet in Medak district, Begum was going to Papannapet from Patancheru with her husband Khurshid on Friday morning when the incident happened.
The Patancheru police registered a case.
The body was taken to the Patancheru government hospital for postmortem.