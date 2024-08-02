| Sangareddy Woman Dies After Dupatta Gets Stuck In Bike Wheel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 06:08 PM

Representational photo

Sangareddy: A woman slipped off the motorcycle she was pillion riding on when her dupatta got stuck in the bike’s wheel on NH-65 near Muthangi in Patancheru mandal.

The woman, Akthari Begum, 50, died on the spot.

A resident of Papannpet in Medak district, Begum was going to Papannapet from Patancheru with her husband Khurshid on Friday morning when the incident happened.

The Patancheru police registered a case.

The body was taken to the Patancheru government hospital for postmortem.