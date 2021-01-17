Hyderabad: Elderly man ends life at Amberpet

The victim, Ramulu Goud (60), a native of Mahabubnagar district was working as a watchman

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: An elderly man committed suicide by hanging in his house in DD Colony in Amberpet in the wee hours on Sunday. He is suspected to have been depressed over personal problems, the police said.

The victim, Ramulu Goud (60), a native of Mahabubnagar district was working as a watchman for Pragathi Apartments in the area and was staying with the family in a room in its basement.

Police said Goud who was depressed over some unknown issues for quite some days committed suicide by hanging with a rope from the ceiling fan. His family members who woke up in the morning found him dead and informed the police.

On receiving information, the Amberpet police reached the spot and examined it. A case was booked. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .