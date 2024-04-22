Hyderabad: Man arrested for planning to kill a person

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 08:19 PM

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police on Monday arrested a mechanic for planning to kill a person and seized a dagger from him.

According to the police, the arrested man Mohammed Ali (24), a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta in Falaknuma was previously involved in a murder case that was reported in 2021. “Ali is having a running feud with one Mohd Ismail and he planned to eliminate Ismail.

Five days ago, the suspect purchased a dagger and was moving around carrying the weapon when on specific information the Bahadurpura police caught him and seized the weapon,” said DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya.

He was produced before the court and remanded.