Madhuranagar Police nab notorious rowdy sheeter Mohd Meraj Khan

The police had registered different cases against Tannu for encroaching government land, assaulting push cart vendors and attacking a group of students.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 02:55 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police on Sunday arrested a notorious rowdy sheeter Mohd Meraj Khan alias Mohd Tannu, for his involvement in three criminal cases.

The police had registered different cases against Tannu for encroaching government land, assaulting push cart vendors and attacking a group of students.

Tannu went into hiding after the police registered cases against him.

On Sunday, the police finally managed to arrest him. He was remanded.

He was previously involved in 57 criminal cases