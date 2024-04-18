Asifabad: Godman arrested for murdering boy and hiding body

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 06:51 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A self-styled godman was arrested on Thursday on charges of murdering a 10-year-old boy and burying his body in the backyard of his ashram at Pasigama village in Rebbena mandal four years ago.

Rebbena Inspector M Chittibabu said Bamini Bheemrao from Pasigama was arrested for the murder of Suluva Rishi, the son of Malleshwari and Srinivas from Nambala village in 2019.

Bheemrao, who failed in Class 10, was running the ashram for 10 years. On being interrogated, Bheemrao confessed to committing the crime to cover up his inability to cure an infection in the boy’s lungs. He had won the trust of the parents by claiming to treat the disease using herbs and oils.

Unable to cure the child, he murdered him and buried the body in a farm behind the ashram. Bheemrao then misled the parents by managing to prevent them from meeting the boy for four years, claiming that he had got Rishi admitted to a hostel. However, the story did not last long with the boy’s parents approaching the police pointing out that Bheemrao was not allowing them to meet their son for four years.

Police, who launched an investigation, questioned Bheemrao, who spilled the beans, following which the police exhumed the body from the spot and sent it to a forensic lab to ascertain the identity.

A case was booked against Bheemrao under the Section 304 (ii) (culpable homicide), 420 (Cheating), 201 (causing evidence to disappear) of the Indian Penal Code and the Section 23 of Juvenile Justice Act (assault and abandoned). Further investigation is in progress.