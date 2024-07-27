Hyderabad: ElectriExpo 2024 from 29 August

Electric Traders Association (SETA) is all set to host ElectriExpo 2024 from 29 to 31 August with the theme 'Powering Progress - Pioneering Tomorrow: Igniting Change'.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 08:33 PM

Electric Traders Association

Hyderabad: Featuring over 100 electric brands under one roof, the Secunderabad Electric Traders Association (SETA) is all set to host ElectriExpo 2024 from 29 to 31 August with the theme ‘Powering Progress – Pioneering Tomorrow: Igniting Change’.

Being the largest exposition from south India for electrical products and equipment, their fifth edition is expected to have over 30,000 participants including engineers, real estate businessmen, students, architects, contractors, and others.

“ElectriExpo 2024 primarily focuses on energy saving, power generation, electrical engineering, automation, gadgets, and appliances. One can expect tech seminars by various industry experts which will also have renowned politicians and bureaucrats in attendance,” said President Suresh Jain.

The three-day exhibition will also showcase a variety of energy-efficient electrical instruments by brands like Polycab, Fybros, KEI, Orbit, and others.