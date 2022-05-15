Hyderabad emerge champions of Sub-Junior Throwball Inter-District Championship

Published Date - 10:21 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad boys team defeated Khammam 15-11, 15-08 while girls team downed Ranga Reddy 15-10, 15-09 in the finals to clinch the top honours of the 8th Sub-Junior Throwball Inter-District Championship for Boys and Girls at the Prathibha Vidyalam, Kallur, Khammam on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the bronze medal match Medchal defeated Nizamabad 15-13, 15-10 in men’s category while Mahbubnagar girls team thrashed Khammam 15-06, 15-08.

Results: Final: Boys: Hyderabad bt Khammam 15-11, 15-08;

Girls: Hyderabad bt Ranga Reddy 15-10, 15-09;

Third place match: Boys: Medchal bt Nizamabad 15-13, 15-10;

Girls: Mahbubnagar bt Khammam 15-06, 15-08.

