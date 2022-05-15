Hyderabad emerge champions of Sub-Junior Throwball Inter-District Championship

Hyderabad: Hyderabad boys team defeated Khammam 15-11, 15-08 while girls team downed Ranga Reddy 15-10, 15-09 in the finals to clinch the top honours of the 8th Sub-Junior Throwball Inter-District Championship for Boys and Girls at the Prathibha Vidyalam, Kallur, Khammam on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in the bronze medal match Medchal defeated Nizamabad 15-13, 15-10 in men’s category while Mahbubnagar girls team thrashed Khammam 15-06, 15-08.
Results: Final: Boys: Hyderabad bt Khammam 15-11, 15-08;
Girls: Hyderabad bt Ranga Reddy 15-10, 15-09;
Third place match: Boys: Medchal bt Nizamabad 15-13, 15-10;
Girls: Mahbubnagar bt Khammam 15-06, 15-08.
