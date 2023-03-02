Hyderabad: Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management wing carries out inspections at hotels, businesses

The establishments that were served notices included Paradise Hotel and Tristar Hotel in Secunderabad and Interio Furniture in Banjara Hills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management wing of the GHMC on Thursday carried out inspections at several business establishments and hotels in Secunderabad zone and Banjara Hills and notices were issued to some of them.

The notices were served as a part of a special drive taken up to ensure fire safety in cellars, kitchens, godowns, parking area and other areas of hotels.

