Hyderabad: Protests held over hike in prices of commercial and domestic LPG cylinders

Protests were held over the hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders and domestic LPG cylinders in different parts of the city on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Photo: Twitter

At MG Road, Secunderabad, scores of BRS workers joined the protests that were led by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the last eight years has hiked the prices of gas cylinders by Rs 745.

“These protest will continue till the prices of gas cylinders are slashed. In the year 2019, an amount of Rs 22,726 crore was allocated for gas subsidy which has been reduced to Rs 180 crore this year, ” he said.

The Minister said the prices of the gas cylinder have shot up due to reduction in subsidy and added that women should question BJP leaders over such decisions.