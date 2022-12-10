Sangareddy: Hotel sealed in Zaheerabad after 18 take ill

10 December 22

Sangareddy: With several customers, who had dinner from Prince Restaurant in Zaheerabad town on Friday, Municipal authorities have sealed the hotel and imposed a fine of Rs.15,000.

According to officials, 18 persons, including three children, took ill after having food from the hotel. They were rushed to the Government Hospital, Zaheerabad. Hospital Superintendent Dr Seshu Rao said they had vomiting and diarrhhea due to food poisoning. Following the incident, Food Safety officials raided the hotel on Saturday and seized it.

Officials have directed managements of hotels, tiffin centres and other eateries in Zaheerabad town to obtain a trade license certificate from the civic body.