Inspect hotels regularly: GHMC Mayor directs officials

GHMC officials were directed to initiate action against establishments selling adulterated and sub-standard food

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi on Monday directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to initiate measures to curb food adulteration and take-up regular inspection hotels and eateries.

The Mayor pointed out that despite clear instructions that were given to officials to submit daily reports of their inspections, nobody from the Food Safety wing has so far submitted the same.

In a meeting held here, the GHMC officials were directed to initiate action against establishments selling adulterated and sub-standard food. They were also told to conduct inspections through ‘Food Safety on Wheels.’