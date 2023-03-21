Swapnalok fire incident: Hunt on to nab responsible persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 AM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police are on the hunt to nab persons responsible for the Swapnalok Complex fire mishap, which claimed six lives last Thursday.

As part of the investigation, several persons from the Swapnalox Complex Association and office owners have been questioned by the police.

“The investigation is going on at a brisk pace and we have identified and collected details of people who could be linked and arrested for their role which led to the mishap and life loss. No arrests have been made yet,” a senior police official who is associated with the investigation, said.

The Mahankali police, who are investigating are awaiting reports from the Fire and Electricity departments, Clues teams and Forensic Science Laboratory, which could establish the actual reason for the fire and potentially throw some light on individuals who were negligent.

“Once all the reports are received and based on their outcome, the role of suspects will be established and arrests will be made then,” the official said.