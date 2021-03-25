Hyderabad: Ex-HDFC staffer held for stealing customer data

The arrested person was K Ashok (40), a resident of Mansoorabad in LB Nagar and a native of Rayaparthi in Warangal

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Wednesday arrested a former employee of the HDFC bank on charges of stealing customer data and making calls offering loans to privileged customers. The arrested person was K Ashok (40), a resident of Mansoorabad in LB Nagar and a native of Rayaparthi in Warangal.

Police said Ashok earlier worked as a personal loan executive with the HDFC’s Gaddiannaram branch between 2007 and 2018, during which he fraudulently stole data of customers without the knowledge of bank authorities. He quit the job later. In 2020, he set up an office at LB Nagar, offering assistance in obtaining bank loans and employed five tele-callers.

“He provided them SIM cards and assigned them the task of calling up customers from a list of phone numbers obtained fraudulently from the HDFC database. The tele-callers made calls posing as HDFC bank executives offering loans,” police said, adding that if customers showed interest, Ashok would make them apply for a loan online and get his commission.

Investigation revealed that Ashok colluded with one K Suresh, a direct sales associate of HDFC bank, and made a deal for using his identity card and applying for bank approvals. Following a complaint from the bank authorities, the Cybercrime police tracked him down and arrested him, after which he was produced before court.

