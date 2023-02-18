Hyderabad experiences ‘March heat’ in middle of February

Hyderabad residents are feeling the effects of what is typically known as the 'March heat' in the middle of February

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

(Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: As temperatures continue to rise in Hyderabad, residents are feeling the effects of what is typically known as the ‘March heat’ in the middle of February.

With the mercury reaching up to 36 degrees Celsius in recent days, the city is bracing for what could be an unusually hot summer. The sudden hot weather conditions have taken many by surprise, as the winter season typically lasts until the end of February.

Also Read Night temperatures to drop in Hyderabad

On Saturday, the temperature hit 34.7 degrees Celsius in the city suburb at Hayathnagar.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the temperature in Hyderabad is expected to rise further in the coming weeks, with temperatures expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius during the peak summer months.

Meanwhile, the nights in the city are expected to remain comfortable over the next four days, with minimum temperatures settling below 20 degrees Celsius.