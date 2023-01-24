Night temperatures to drop in Hyderabad

Issuing a yellow-coded warning, the weather department said fog or mist is also expected for the next three days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Don’t put that winter coat away just yet as the city is expected to have temperatures dropping from Wednesday. In most areas of the city, night temperatures will dip below 15 degrees Celsius, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Tuesday’s minimum temperature in Hyderabad was 18.6 degree Celsius. The temperature plummeted with Alwal freezing at 16.2 degree Celsius followed by Kapra (16.6 degree Celsius).

Meanwhile, other districts in the State have been already registering a drop in temperatures and some even as low as 12 degrees Celsius.

An orange-coded warning has been issued for Nagarkurnool on Wednesday. The minimum temperature here may touch 10 degrees Celsius. a