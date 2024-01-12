Hyderabad: Fake cop faces one-month sentence for threatening people

A local court on Friday, sentenced a man to one month simple imprisonment for posing as a police constable and threatening people in Chatrinaka in 2020

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 02:46 PM

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday, sentenced a man to one month simple imprisonment for posing as a police constable and threatening people in Chatrinaka in 2020.

The convicted person – G.Rama Krishna Goud, a can driver from Rajanna Bowli, had in December 2020, threatened his neighbour Seetharam Naidu, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Chatrinaka, posing as a constable during an argument.

Also Read Hyderabad: Gambling den raided at Chatrinaka

Based on a complaint from Seetharam Naidu, the Chatrinaka police booked a case and arrested Rama Krishna Goud.