Hyderabad family flying to New York loses 350 grams of gold jewellery

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 18 May 2024, 09:38 PM
Hyderabad: The RGIA police registered a case of theft after a family allegedly lost gold jewellery weighing around 350 g from their luggage.

A businessman, Manchi Kutla Hari Sagar, (43), a resident of Khajaguda, filed a complaint alleging that the valuables, including gold and diamond jewellery, went missing from the luggage of his sister-in-law Rajini Samala and mother Shakuntala. Sagar’s family arrived at RGIA from their residence in Khajaguda to take a flight to Mumbai on May 3 and subsequently travel to New York the next day.

On reaching New York, they discovered that a bag containing gold and silver items had been tampered with and three of the boxes were found empty.

Sagar lodged a complaint with the RGIA police station, suspecting foul play at the airport and requested the police to initiate action. A case was registered under Section 379 of the IPC and an investigation is on.

