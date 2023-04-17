Hyderabad: Farmer recovers from Covid after ventilator, ECMO support at Yashoda Hospitals

The farmer was admitted to the hospital with extensive damage to lungs due to Covid and was already ventilator dependent

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:34 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Senior pulmonologists from Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad have successfully treated a 48-year-old farmer, Katla Narasimha Reddy from Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, who was suffering from severe Covid and was on ventilator and later on Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support for a week.

The farmer was admitted to the hospital with extensive damage to lungs due to Covid and was already ventilator dependent. “Essentially during treatment, the patient required ventilation, proning, early tracheostomy and and mechanical ventilation. By the end of the week-long treatment we were able to successfully wean him off the ventilator and Ecmo,” senior interventional pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, Dr. Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, said.

Narasimha Reddy tested positive for Covid in March and initially was admitted to a local hospital with common fever and cough. While he was on Covid treatment, his health condition quickly deteriorated and was brought to Yashoda Hospitals on ventilator support.

“It was clear that he would need ventilator as well as ECMO support. Generally the most critical period of corona treatment is 4-6 weeks. Depending on ECMO, some may even need a lung transplant. Taking all this into account, our expert critical care team and interventional pulmonologists were able to provide him with appropriate treatment as per his needs,” the doctors said.