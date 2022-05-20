Hyderabad: Farmhouse, resort owners warned

Hyderabad: In the wake of recent cases and frequent complaints from citizens on sound pollution, parking congestion, misbehaviour by drunk people from resorts, farmhouses, and apartments, and on the usage of drugs, the Madhapur police held a meeting with over 50 owners of farmhouses, resorts, and service apartments on Friday.

Madhapur DCP K Shilpavalli asked the owners and managers to take appropriate permissions from police and excise departments to conduct any activity, not to allow under-aged persons, and to restrict sound levels. They were also asked to install CCTVs with 30 days of backup.

“Information about foreign nationals who take the premises on rent has to be furnished as per the Foreigners Act and they should be wary that their premises can be seized under Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act if any such illegal activity is permitted with the owners too to be liable,” the DCP said.