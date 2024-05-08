TS EAPCET 2024 for agriculture, pharmacy streams concludes on Wednesday

Response sheets and master question paper along with the preliminary key can be downloaded from the website https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in/ from Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 08:18 PM

Hyderabad: The TS EAPCET 2024 for agriculture and pharmacy stream concluded on Wednesday. A total of 91.67 per cent out of 33,427 students appeared for the test, which was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

The last date for submission of objections, if any, on the preliminary key is till 11 am on May 13. The JNTU-Hyderabad will be holding the test for the engineering stream from May 9 to 11.