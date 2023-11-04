Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru share points in entertaining clash

Hyderabad, for the first time this season, played with a back three with three defenders – Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee Tamang and Oswaldo Alanis.

Hyderabad: In a battle between two teams at the bottom of the Indian Super League table, Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC shared points with a 1-1 draw at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

With full-backs Nikhil Poojary and Mark Zothanpuia at right and left flanks pushed further up, the home side influenced the game with instrumental moves from both flanks. The back-and-forth action continued but it was the Nizams who took the lead through Mohammad Yasir in the 35th minute with a well-placed shot, sending the home crowd in jubilation.

The first half ended with Simon Grayson’s side with 62% possession but Hyderabad ended on high with a 1-0 advantage going into the break. The second half witnessed, Bengaluru FC bursting into life and responded with a goal from Ryan Williams assisted by former HFC player Halicharan Nazary in the 51st minute.

Soon after, there was end-to-end action on both sides of the game, increasing the intensity of the contest and making neither team back down from a fight. The home side came close to taking the lead on numerous occasions with full-backs Nikhil and Mark marshalled offensive moves from both flanks but the only thing missing was a hint of good fortune inside the 6-yard box for the Nizams.

However, in the dying minutes, BFC’s number 10 Javi Hernandez came very close to scoring the winner in the 97th minute of the game but his left-footed shot from the centre-box was too high as home fans took a sign of relief. That proved to be the last action of the game. With the result, Hyderabad are still at the bottom of the table but have maintained their unbeaten streak against Bengaluru FC since the 2020-21 ISL season.

