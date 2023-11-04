South Africa qualifies for World Cup semi-finals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:38 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: After Pakistan beat New Zealand by 21 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the World Cup league match on Saturday, South Africa qualified for the semi-finals.

Currently, South Africa has 12 points, and no other team in the tournament can secure 12 points now, excluding Australia and Afghanistan to date.

The South African team will face off against India on Sunday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.