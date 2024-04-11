ISL: Hyderabad FC aim to end season on a high

The former champions face Kerala Blasters at home in the final game of the Indian Super League, season 10 campaign.

By Biswajit Talukdar Updated On - 11 April 2024, 10:18 PM

Players of Hyderabad FC during a practice session ahead of their game at Gachibowli.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC are all set to face Kerala Blasters in their last game of the Indian Super League, season 10 campaign in GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

In a disastrous season, the Nizams have collected eight points from 21 games – winning once, drawing five times and losing 15 times. In the entire season, the club made headlines for off-field chaos – facing financial problems and an exodus of players mid-season. The young and inexperienced players from the youth ranks were called up, they had the spark but fell short every time. But on March 9, the club registered their first win of the season beating Chennaiyin FC 1-0 and became the first ISL club to win a game with an all-Indian starting eleven.

The team led by Thangboi Singto, will next meet Blasters at home, who with 30 points from 21 games have already qualified for the playoffs. “We have to give our best in the last game as we want to end the season on a good note. My team is considering this game as important as it was the first game of the season,” the HFC head coach said.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side saw a downward slide in their results in the second half of the season, registering one win and suffering seven losses from nine games. In the head-to-head stat, both sides stand at five wins each but the Blasters are the clear favourites for the tie at Gachibowli.

For KBFC, this game serves as a preparation before they head into the playoffs and for the home side, it is a test for the young players’ character and probably the last chance to showcase their credibility on the pitch and make a good impression with the club’s management for the next season.